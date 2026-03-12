Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of WHWK opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

