UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,804,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.43% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,783,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

