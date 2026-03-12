Short Interest in NatBridge Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATBF) Declines By 47.3%

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,196 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 12th total of 40,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NatBridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NATBF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. NatBridge Resources has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

NatBridge Resources Company Profile

NatBridge Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the LeMare property that comprises 12 mineral claims located in British Columbia, as well as a mineral rights package that includes three patented claims consisting of NI 43-101 inferred gold resources. The company was formerly known as Great Eagle Gold Corp. and changed its name to NatBridge Resources Ltd. in June 2025.

