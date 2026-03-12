BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. BGSF had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 6.32%.

BGSF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. BGSF has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Get BGSF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in BGSF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc (NYSE:BGSF) is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.

BGSF’s service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.