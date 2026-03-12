Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Update

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 12th total of 167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Pacific Financial stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit. It also provides business and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA guaranteed loans, as well as inventory, equipment, and working capital loans; Visa business cards; and treasury management, merchant, and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.