Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 107 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 12th total of 191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Orica has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About Orica

Orica Limited is a leading global provider of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying and construction industries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of bulk and packaged explosives, initiating systems, detonators and digital blasting solutions. Its offerings include ground support products, ventilation systems in underground mining and specialty chemicals that support safe and efficient rock fragmentation and material handling.

In addition to explosives, Orica supplies sodium cyanide for gold extraction, bulk emulsions and specialty ammonium nitrate products.

