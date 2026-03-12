Short Interest in Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rises By 183.4%

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 659,957 shares, an increase of 183.4% from the February 12th total of 232,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PUBGY opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

