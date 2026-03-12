Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

CXM stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.93 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $154,254.80. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,627.76. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $128,626.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 517,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,090.84. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 456,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,245 in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 11,204.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 4,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,249.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,524,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

