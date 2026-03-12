Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Netskope in a research report on Friday, December 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Netskope from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Netskope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netskope in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

Get Netskope alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTSK

Netskope Trading Up 1.0%

NTSK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Netskope has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $63,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netskope in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth $41,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Netskope by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Netskope by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Netskope during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Key Netskope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and strong growth — Netskope reported ($0.04) EPS vs. consensus ($0.06) loss and revenue of $196.3M, up 32% YoY; ARR grew ~31% to $811M and operating cash flow was positive. These operational metrics support higher revenue visibility and justify valuation re?rating potential. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Q4 results beat and strong growth — Netskope reported ($0.04) EPS vs. consensus ($0.06) loss and revenue of $196.3M, up 32% YoY; ARR grew ~31% to $811M and operating cash flow was positive. These operational metrics support higher revenue visibility and justify valuation re?rating potential. Positive Sentiment: FY revenue target raised above consensus — Management set FY 2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M vs. Street $865.5M, and Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus. The modest upside to revenue estimates is a near?term catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Revenue Target

FY revenue target raised above consensus — Management set FY 2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M vs. Street $865.5M, and Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus. The modest upside to revenue estimates is a near?term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: AI product launch supports forward growth story — Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company as an AI?native security platform; this can expand enterprise wallet share and justify premium multiples if adoption follows. Business Insider: Netskope One AI Security

AI product launch supports forward growth story — Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company as an AI?native security platform; this can expand enterprise wallet share and justify premium multiples if adoption follows. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment supports demand — Brokerages’ consensus is “Moderate Buy,” which can encourage inflows from institutional and momentum investors. American Banking News: Analyst Consensus

Analyst sentiment supports demand — Brokerages’ consensus is “Moderate Buy,” which can encourage inflows from institutional and momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed on profitability — Q1 EPS guide of -$0.07 to -$0.06 is slightly wider/near?term pressured vs. consensus (-$0.06), while FY EPS range (-$0.19 to $0.19) is roughly in line to a touch better than expectations; revenue guidance is the more constructive element. Investor Presentation

Guidance mixed on profitability — Q1 EPS guide of -$0.07 to -$0.06 is slightly wider/near?term pressured vs. consensus (-$0.06), while FY EPS range (-$0.19 to $0.19) is roughly in line to a touch better than expectations; revenue guidance is the more constructive element. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and slide deck provide detail on product cadence, sales efficiency and AI roadmap; watch for customer traction metrics on future calls. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and slide deck provide detail on product cadence, sales efficiency and AI roadmap; watch for customer traction metrics on future calls. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against Netskope executives under federal securities laws; such probes can create legal/settlement risk and near?term headline volatility. GlobeNewswire: Investigation

Netskope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netskope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netskope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.