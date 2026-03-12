Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$38.85 million during the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLN opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.04 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.85. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.95.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

Earnings History for Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN)

