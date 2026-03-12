Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Highlands REIT had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHDS opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Highlands REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 21.36.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

