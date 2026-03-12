Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Highlands REIT had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.
Highlands REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HHDS opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Highlands REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 21.36.
Highlands REIT Company Profile
