KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

