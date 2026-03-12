Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Position Boosted by Watchtower Advisors LP

Watchtower Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 4.5% of Watchtower Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Watchtower Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $31,584,408. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $204.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $333.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

