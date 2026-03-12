Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,353,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $679.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $746.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $690.36 and its 200-day moving average is $679.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

