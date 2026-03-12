SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $218.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

