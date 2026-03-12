WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 78,439 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,439 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Occidental Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

