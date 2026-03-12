Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,100,000 after purchasing an additional 392,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,241,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4%

VEEV stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.