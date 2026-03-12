Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,100,000 after purchasing an additional 392,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,241,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4%
VEEV stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50.
Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Veeva acquired AI chat specialist Ostro for roughly $100M to add an AI-driven, compliant brand?engagement chat tool for patients and HCPs — expands Commercial Cloud capabilities and product moat. Veeva shells out $100M for Ostro and its AI chat tool for pharma brand engagement
- Positive Sentiment: AOP Health standardized on Veeva’s Industry Cloud across R&D, quality, commercial and data — a notable customer win that supports recurring SaaS revenue and cross?cloud adoption. AOP Health Standardizes on Veeva Industry Cloud for Life Sciences Across All Business Areas
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations with stronger demand for modernization (safety, R&D) and expansion among top 20 pharma customers; management emphasized scalable, automated core systems as the main growth driver. These fundamentals support revenue durability and the long?term SaaS upsell story. 5 Revealing Analyst Questions From Veeva Systems’s Q4 Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/investor attention articles (Zacks, market commentary) highlight interest in Veeva but don’t add new material facts — they may increase trading volume but are unlikely alone to change fundamentals. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its expectations/price target for Veeva, signaling analyst concern that recent moves (acquisition spend, guidance cadence) or valuation may not justify current multiples — analyst downgrades can pressure the stock near term. Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.
Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.