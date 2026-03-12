Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Amit Agarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $204,688.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 3.6%

DDOG stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.26, a P/E/G ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 134.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

