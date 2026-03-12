Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 420,000 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,341,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,918,695.90. This represents a 2.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 180,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $2,559,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 320,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $4,540,800.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 360,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,020 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,799,805.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 133,259 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,230.97.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,048,485.40.

On Thursday, February 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $442,327.76.

On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $3,445,823.70.

Sonos Stock Down 0.5%

SONO opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Key Headlines Impacting Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider buying by major shareholder Coliseum Capital: the firm bought ~920,000 shares across March 9–11 (prices ~$13.95–$14.22), increasing its stake to ~17.84M shares — a strong signal of confidence from a large holder that can reduce available float and support the stock. SEC ownership filing

Large insider buying by major shareholder Coliseum Capital: the firm bought ~920,000 shares across March 9–11 (prices ~$13.95–$14.22), increasing its stake to ~17.84M shares — a strong signal of confidence from a large holder that can reduce available float and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product refresh: Sonos unveiled two new speakers (Sonos Play portable and Era 100 SL, a mic?free, lower?cost Era 100 variant) with preorders open and wider availability March 31 — a push to attract new users and faster attach of services/subscription revenue. Official release and positioning: Business Wire: Sonos product announcement

Product refresh: Sonos unveiled two new speakers (Sonos Play portable and Era 100 SL, a mic?free, lower?cost Era 100 variant) with preorders open and wider availability March 31 — a push to attract new users and faster attach of services/subscription revenue. Official release and positioning: Positive Sentiment: Strong press coverage and reviews emphasize affordability and portability (coverage highlights include Zacks, 9to5Mac, Forbes and tech outlets), which can help demand and platform growth if execution and margins hold. Example coverage: Zacks: SONO strengthens portfolio

Strong press coverage and reviews emphasize affordability and portability (coverage highlights include Zacks, 9to5Mac, Forbes and tech outlets), which can help demand and platform growth if execution and margins hold. Example coverage: Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces are re?positioning Sonos as a premium consumer brand with renewed focus on core hardware and the user experience; this helps narrative but will matter only if sales/metrics track. Example: 247WallSt: premium consumer stock note

Analyst/commentary pieces are re?positioning Sonos as a premium consumer brand with renewed focus on core hardware and the user experience; this helps narrative but will matter only if sales/metrics track. Example: Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest: short interest rose ~14.6% in February to ~10.49M shares (about 8.8% of shares outstanding) with a ~5.8 days?to?cover — this raises downside pressure and volatility if selling accelerates or if earnings/macro disappoint. (Data from recent filings/market reports.)

Elevated short interest: short interest rose ~14.6% in February to ~10.49M shares (about 8.8% of shares outstanding) with a ~5.8 days?to?cover — this raises downside pressure and volatility if selling accelerates or if earnings/macro disappoint. (Data from recent filings/market reports.) Negative Sentiment: Past product/app failures (Apple TV 4K competitor and app problems) prompted a retreat back to core speaker hardware — an admission of strategic missteps that may weigh on near?term execution and investor trust even as the company pivots. Coverage: AppleInsider: Sonos returns to speaker hardware

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,996 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,243,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 250.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,940,000 after purchasing an additional 768,776 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SONO

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.