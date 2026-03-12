American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $139.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Evercore raised their target price on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $131.26 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,273. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

