Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 70,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,496.20. The trade was a 491.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $721,645 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, December 15th. New Street Research set a $28.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

