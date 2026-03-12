Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Prelude Therapeutics’ conference call:

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Strategic portfolio shift: Prelude paused its SMARCA2 program and refocused resources on three programs — JAK2V617F, a KAT6A-selective degrader, and an earlier-stage mutant CALR degrader–ADC — with JAK2 and KAT6A targeted to enter the clinic in 2026.

Prelude paused its SMARCA2 program and refocused resources on three programs — JAK2V617F, a KAT6A-selective degrader, and an earlier-stage mutant CALR degrader–ADC — with JAK2 and KAT6A targeted to enter the clinic in 2026. JAK2V617F IND cleared and trial initiation underway — the company filed the IND in January and plans a parallel Phase 1 program in polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis, supported by an Incyte option deal that extended runway and provides potential downstream funding.

— the company filed the IND in January and plans a parallel Phase 1 program in polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis, supported by an Incyte option deal that extended runway and provides potential downstream funding. Mutant-selective JAK2 mechanism — Prelude’s molecule binds the JH2 “deep pocket” around V617F to spare wild-type JAK2, aiming for a wider therapeutic window and potential disease-modifying activity versus first-generation JAK2 inhibitors.

— Prelude’s molecule binds the JH2 “deep pocket” around V617F to spare wild-type JAK2, aiming for a wider therapeutic window and potential disease-modifying activity versus first-generation JAK2 inhibitors. KAT6A degrader differentiation — Prelude is developing a KAT6A-selective degrader (vs dual KAT6A/B inhibitors), showing preclinical tumor regressions and less neutropenia, with an IND targeted mid-year and plans to test fulvestrant and CDK4/6 combinations.

— Prelude is developing a KAT6A-selective degrader (vs dual KAT6A/B inhibitors), showing preclinical tumor regressions and less neutropenia, with an IND targeted mid-year and plans to test fulvestrant and CDK4/6 combinations. Financial runway — the company reported $106 million in cash, funding operations into Q2 2027 (not including a potential $100 million option payment from Incyte).

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLD. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for genetically defined oncology targets. By leveraging a chemical biology approach, the company aims to deliver targeted treatments that address key drivers of cancer cell growth and survival. Prelude’s pipeline emphasizes novel inhibitors designed to engage molecular pathways validated by both preclinical and clinical evidence.

Among Prelude’s lead programs is PRT2527, a selective PI3K?alpha/delta inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors harboring PIK3CA and other pathway mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.