Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Issue $0.25 Annual Dividend

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma?derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha?1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

