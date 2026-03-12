Quantasing Group (NASDAQ:HERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quantasing Group (NASDAQ:HERE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Quantasing Group had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 28.10%.The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter.

Quantasing Group Trading Down 9.3%

NASDAQ:HERE opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Quantasing Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.79.

Get Quantasing Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Quantasing Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quantasing Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantasing Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantasing Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Quantasing Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantasing Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quantasing Group in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quantasing Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

About Quantasing Group

(Get Free Report)

We believe that personal learning and development is a lifelong journey. Everyone, regardless of background, should be given an equal opportunity to pursue their interests, passions, and goals. Our mission is to improve people’s quality of life and well-being by providing them lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. QuantaSing Group is the largest online learning service provider in China’s adult learning market for personal interest courses and among the top five service providers in China’s total adult learning market, in terms of revenue in 2021, according to the F&S report.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantasing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantasing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.