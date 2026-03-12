Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 217 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.

LON:PBEE opened at GBX 154.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. PensionBee Group has a 1-year low of GBX 131 and a 1-year high of GBX 175. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) EPS for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

