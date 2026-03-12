Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

OTB has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 320 to GBX 345 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308.

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 172.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.60. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 304.50.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

