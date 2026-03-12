Anteris Technologies Global CEO Touts DurAVR Redesign, Durability Claims and TAVR Market Strategy

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) CEO and founder Wayne Paterson discussed the company’s DurAVR transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) program, recent clinical visibility, and the company’s approach to market development during a conversation that touched on product design, tissue science, reimbursement, and longer-term interest in heart failure care pathways.

Clinical interest and a “total disease management” approach

Paterson said clinician interest in DurAVR is “not recent” and reflects a multi-year plan that began about eight years ago. He framed Anteris’ strategy as taking a “total disease management” view of aortic stenosis—an approach he described as more common in pharmaceuticals than in medical devices. In contrast, he characterized much of the existing TAVR market as “engineering-focused,” centered on the product rather than broader outcomes.

Design choices and positioning versus incumbent valves

Paterson pointed to what he called low penetration in a large market, describing TAVR as a roughly “$10 billion space” with “about a 15% patient penetration after a decade.” In his view, that leaves a large group of patients untreated and suggests conventional products may not fully address key aspects of the disease. He said Anteris focused on clinical factors including left ventricular (LV) remodeling and laminar flow, which he linked to outcomes and mortality, and asserted these factors have not been “proven or shown in conventional products.”

Paterson described DurAVR as “the first radical redesign of this particular valve type in 20 years,” arguing that the company’s ability to address LV remodeling and laminar flow depended on changing the valve design. He also said the company brought physicians into the development process “eight, nine years ago” with “a blank piece of paper,” asking experienced clinicians where they saw gaps and incorporating feedback—particularly around the delivery system.

He emphasized that, in his view, the competitive outcome at launch depends on planning and clinical evidence built years before approval. Paterson said the company has been “proving on the podium” for several years, presenting data intended to support clinical claims relevant to physicians and patients.

Tissue platform and durability discussion

Paterson said Anteris “started with the tissue platform,” calling it a key barrier to entry that took “20 years to develop.” He stated the company has experience with “55,000 patients” implanted with its material and described the tissue as “acellular versus decellularized,” saying “remnant DNA is not there.”

He also said Anteris has published data “over 10 years” showing “no calcification in highly calcific populations with tens of thousands of patients,” and claimed the company has conducted structured, statistically controlled studies comparing its tissue to prior tissue used in SAPIEN and Evolut valves, asserting Anteris’ material outperformed them on calcification measures.

In the broader tissue debate, Paterson referenced what he said was presented at CRT by scientist Stephanie Sellers, stating that Ultra RESILIA has less than two years of data and that “stuff is calcifying out there,” adding that clinical results are “not awesome.” He also discussed concerns he said are emerging around porcine tissue, referencing six-year Evolut data and suggesting tissue type may be implicated alongside valve design. He further relayed that Sellers presented information indicating thinner tissue could be associated with “fluttering,” drawing parallels to observations in porcine valves.

Paterson said the tissue platform enabled Anteris to create what he described as “the first biomimetic valve in the world,” “single piece,” and “3D-molded.” He attributed this capability to the tissue’s cross-linking properties, which he said allow molding into a 3D shape not feasible with conventional tissues.

Commercial planning, market penetration, and the role of key centers

Asked about how DurAVR could enter a market dominated by large players, Paterson said the company does not “anticipate anything” but instead “plan[s] it and execute[s] it.” He rejected the idea that TAVR is a mature market, arguing that low penetration in a fatal disease undermines the “cash cow” characterization and implying there is significant untreated patient opportunity based on disease prevalence.

He also said that successful commercialization requires years of preparation, stating that in healthcare “you launch five years before FDA approval, not after FDA approval.” Paterson added that a relatively limited number of key U.S. centers—he cited “70 or 80 key centers”—control a large share of TAVR volume and said many have worked with Anteris since early development and are participating in the company’s clinical trial.

Reimbursement, health economics, and heart failure focus

On reimbursement, Paterson said he sees no reason for pricing to decline again and contrasted pharmaceutical-style health economic modeling with what he described as less-developed med-tech health economics. He said Anteris intends to demonstrate clinical benefits versus competitors to justify “a premium price,” offering examples such as extending the “mortality curve” and improving exercise tolerance.

The discussion also addressed structural factors that could limit procedure growth. Paterson cited potential bottlenecks including coordination dynamics between surgical and interventional teams, challenges in diagnosing an often asymptomatic disease, and hospital procedural capacity constraints. He suggested incentives to treat earlier may have been limited if products were not “moving the needle forward” for certain patient groups.

Finally, Paterson discussed a broader shift toward thinking about patients across valve disease and rhythm disorders as part of a heart failure trajectory. He said Anteris began engaging heart teams and heart failure physicians “about four years ago” and noted the company hosted a heart failure-focused session at CRT. Paterson asserted that heart failure is the leading cause of death for aortic stenosis patients and said Anteris’ work on LV remodeling aligns with a “polytherapeutic, multi-team approach.” He claimed DurAVR is producing remodeling effects, stating that Anteris is “bringing down that LV…by 30%,” returning it to the normal range “over six months,” which he characterized as “disease modification.”

