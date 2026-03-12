Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Campbell’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Campbell’s has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,585,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,719,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,880,000 after buying an additional 1,723,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,305,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,477,000 after buying an additional 1,758,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,279,000 after buying an additional 121,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 534.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,398 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

