SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 14,715 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

