Short Interest in Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Drops By 97.0%

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,839 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 12th total of 61,781 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SROI opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

