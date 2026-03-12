Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emprise Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock worth $2,637,567. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8%

HD opened at $350.90 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $349.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

