Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

