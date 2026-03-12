Short Interest in GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Declines By 100.0%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 12th total of 106,456 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 313,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GivBux Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBUX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. GivBux has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -16.27.

Get GivBux alerts:

About GivBux

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.