Short Interest in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP) Decreases By 98.5%

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,045 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 12th total of 68,469 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.
