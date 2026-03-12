Short Interest in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP) Decreases By 98.5%

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,045 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 12th total of 68,469 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF ( NYSEARCA:SAGP Free Report ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

