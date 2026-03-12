Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 45,788 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $66,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $600.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. This trade represents a 69.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.