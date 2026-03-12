Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 119.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $79,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 897,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

Pfizer stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.