Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 412,967 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $99,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.14.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $418.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The firm has a market cap of $471.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.