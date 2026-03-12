Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 226,041 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,928,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,931.30. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,604. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

