Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 226,041 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,928,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,931.30. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,604. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.
The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C.H. Robinson Worldwide
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.