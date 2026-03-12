Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 104,921 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of Vertiv worth $318,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 316.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion creates forced, index?driven demand and has been the primary near?term catalyst lifting VRT; index fund buying and front?running by traders drove the recent big jump. Read More.

AI?data center exposure and product innovation are driving conviction: Vertiv launched the OneCore digital?twin platform aimed at accelerating high?density AI data center builds — a strategic revenue lever if adopted by hyperscalers. Read More.

High?profile endorsements and upbeat analyst coverage are boosting demand — Jim Cramer called Vertiv a "Cramer fave," and consensus analyst ratings skew to Buy/Overweight with multiple price targets above current levels. Read More.

Fundamentals supporting the story: recent quarterly EPS beat and raised guidance underpin a growth narrative tied to a multibillion?dollar order backlog for data?center equipment. Read More.

Market visibility and inclusion on AI?themed lists are attracting longer?term investors and ETFs, which can sustain flows after the index rebalance. Read More.

Insider selling: a director disposed of a large block (77,294 shares), which can be read negatively even though institutional and index flows likely dominate near?term trading. Read More.

Valuation and crowding risk: VRT trades at a high PE and has seen rapid price appreciation — investors should weigh stretched multiples and the potential for short?term profit taking after the index?driven run. Read More.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE VRT opened at $268.04 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day moving average is $178.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

