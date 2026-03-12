SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
SFTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
SoftBank Group Price Performance
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 48.62% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo?based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.
A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high?growth technology companies around the globe.
