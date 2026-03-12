David Malcom Rodman Sells 2,171 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $58,269.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,004.76. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $11,505.03.

On Thursday, February 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $184,057.51.

On Friday, February 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,055 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $385,669.20.

On Monday, February 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $65,585.91.

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $13,353.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $370,677.87.

On Tuesday, January 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 7,709 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $252,469.75.

On Monday, January 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $205,167.36.

On Friday, January 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $72,195.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,512,227.19.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

