Jesse Chen Sells 2,000 Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,294.32. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AXT alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Jesse Chen sold 12,452 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $469,315.88.

On Thursday, March 5th, Jesse Chen sold 11,147 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $426,484.22.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jesse Chen sold 8,800 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $341,704.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 11,007 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $445,673.43.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jesse Chen sold 11,320 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $516,078.80.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,939,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of AXT by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI narrative and export-opportunity thesis: Analysts and commentators are discussing how export constraints on competitors could create an advantage for AXT’s indium phosphide (InP) substrates — reinforcing a longer?term AI infrastructure demand story that supports upside. Can AXT Turn Export Constraints Into an AI-Focused Indium Phosphide Advantage?

AI narrative and export-opportunity thesis: Analysts and commentators are discussing how export constraints on competitors could create an advantage for AXT’s indium phosphide (InP) substrates — reinforcing a longer?term AI infrastructure demand story that supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic valuation commentary: Recent pieces highlighting an optimistic outlook tied to AI infrastructure growth have helped re-rate sentiment and attracted bargain/momentum buyers. Assessing AXT Valuation After Optimistic Outlook

Optimistic valuation commentary: Recent pieces highlighting an optimistic outlook tied to AI infrastructure growth have helped re-rate sentiment and attracted bargain/momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow and momentum: Large call?option purchases (reported ~14,442 calls on Mar 10) and a recent two?day rally (reported ~14.9% one session) point to short?term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify gains.

Unusual bullish options flow and momentum: Large call?option purchases (reported ~14,442 calls on Mar 10) and a recent two?day rally (reported ~14.9% one session) point to short?term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify gains. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for early March shows anomalous/zero values in recent feeds and provides no clear signal of short covering — likely a reporting quirk rather than a driver of the move.

Reported short?interest data for early March shows anomalous/zero values in recent feeds and provides no clear signal of short covering — likely a reporting quirk rather than a driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Morris S. Young sold a large block (125,893 shares on Mar 9) and Director Jesse Chen has sold multiple tranches this month — sizable insider exits can raise governance/conviction concerns for investors. CEO Sale SEC Filing Director Sale SEC Filing

Significant insider selling: CEO Morris S. Young sold a large block (125,893 shares on Mar 9) and Director Jesse Chen has sold multiple tranches this month — sizable insider exits can raise governance/conviction concerns for investors. Negative Sentiment: Mixed Q4/FY2025 results: Revenue declined QoQ/YoY (reported $23.0M) and GAAP gross margin softened (~20.9%), highlighting near?term execution and demand variability that temper the AI tailwind until clearer revenue traction appears. AXT Reports Q4 & FY2025 Results

Mixed Q4/FY2025 results: Revenue declined QoQ/YoY (reported $23.0M) and GAAP gross margin softened (~20.9%), highlighting near?term execution and demand variability that temper the AI tailwind until clearer revenue traction appears. Negative Sentiment: Rising put interest: A notable uptick in put purchases (9,810 puts, +73% vs. typical) signals some investors are hedging or positioning for downside, which can accelerate selling if sentiment shifts.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXT

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.