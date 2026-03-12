Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 12,637 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $348.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

