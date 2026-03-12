First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $53,136.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $53,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,151.92. The trade was a 21.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.7%

FFIN opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

