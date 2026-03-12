Brent Magid Sells 26,804 Shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Brent Magid sold 26,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,380.32. Following the sale, the director owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,540.80. This represents a 75.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LEE stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 15,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

