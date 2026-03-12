PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,808 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 747,653 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 195,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 131,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -255.71%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

