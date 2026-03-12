PFG Advisors Sells 6,028 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

PFG Advisors cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $215,000. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 39.7% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 99.1% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,541,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.44.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,335,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,636. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

