Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 394,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $95.52 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

