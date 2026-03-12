Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,081.61 and last traded at GBX 1,087.28, with a volume of 1096554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155.

JET2 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,917.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,354.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.

In other Jet2 news, insider Gary Brown acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34. Also, insider Stephen Heapy acquired 2,349 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896 over the last ninety days. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

