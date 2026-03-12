Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 100,804 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,006,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,804 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $367,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $445,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0%

LSCC stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4,542.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $196,395.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,163.88. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,644.61. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,753. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Key Stories Impacting Lattice Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, supporting investor confidence and potential buying interest. Analyst Coverage

Brokerages maintain an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, supporting investor confidence and potential buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales. Award Announcement

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive.

Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance.

Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, CAO and several SVPs) disclosed sales on March 9–10 totalling several thousand shares each (low single?digit % reductions per insider). Concentrated executive sales are weighing on sentiment and likely account for near?term selling pressure. Representative filings: SEC filing for CEO sale. Insider SEC Filing

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.